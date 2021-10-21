ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 1,389 Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Shares of RLJ stock opened at $14.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $17.51. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.97.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.34). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.95% and a negative net margin of 79.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RLJ Lodging Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.08.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ).

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.