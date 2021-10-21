Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on KGFHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kingfisher in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Kingfisher from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. HSBC reissued a hold rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.
OTCMKTS:KGFHY opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.47. Kingfisher has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $10.76.
About Kingfisher
Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a netowrk of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: the UK & Ireland; France; Poland; Other; and Central. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.