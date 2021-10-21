Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on KGFHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kingfisher in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Kingfisher from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. HSBC reissued a hold rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

OTCMKTS:KGFHY opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.47. Kingfisher has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $10.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.3311 dividend. This is a positive change from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Kingfisher’s payout ratio is currently 23.38%.

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a netowrk of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: the UK & Ireland; France; Poland; Other; and Central. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

