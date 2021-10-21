Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mitek Systems, Inc. is primarily engaged in the development and sale of software products with particular focus on intelligent character recognition and forms processing technology, products and services for the document imaging markets. They develop, market and support what they believe to be the most accurate Automated Document Recognition (ADR) products commercially available for the recognition of hand printed characters. “

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

MITK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Mitek Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Mitek Systems from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Mitek Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Mitek Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.10.

NASDAQ:MITK opened at $19.49 on Wednesday. Mitek Systems has a twelve month low of $11.27 and a twelve month high of $23.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.58. The company has a market cap of $858.03 million, a P/E ratio of 74.96 and a beta of 0.27.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.13. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $31.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.74 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mitek Systems by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Mitek Systems during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mitek Systems (MITK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.