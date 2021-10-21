eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,693 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,978 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $8,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 1.7% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in eBay by 2.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in eBay by 1.7% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in eBay by 0.9% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 22,709 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in eBay by 4.0% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on EBAY. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.05.

In other eBay news, Director Anthony John Bates sold 19,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $1,412,727.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,083.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $155,168.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 79,998 shares of company stock valued at $5,892,419 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $75.97 on Thursday. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.36 and a twelve month high of $77.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $49.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.76.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.