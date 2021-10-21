Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Logan Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien loans and, to a lesser extent, second lien loans and equity securities issued by lower middle market companies. Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as Mount Logan Capital Inc., is based in TORONTO. “

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Logan Ridge Finance from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

NASDAQ LRFC opened at $24.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.45. The company has a market cap of $67.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Logan Ridge Finance has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $28.90.

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $5.04 million for the quarter. Logan Ridge Finance had a net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. As a group, analysts expect that Logan Ridge Finance will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Logan Ridge Finance

Logan Ridge Finance Corp. is a business development company. It provides capital to lower and traditional middle market businesses. The company was founded on May 24, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

