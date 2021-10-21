Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Set at $740.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $740.00 price objective on Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NFLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a $590.00 price objective (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Netflix from $620.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $665.00.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $625.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $276.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Netflix has a 52 week low of $463.41 and a 52 week high of $646.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $582.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $539.35.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $11,231,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,927 shares of company stock valued at $68,562,364 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Netflix by 134.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,750 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,086,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 987 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 126,325 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $64,957,000 after buying an additional 9,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

