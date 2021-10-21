SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) General Counsel Sells $166,204.80 in Stock

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $166,204.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Christopher Schmitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Christopher Schmitt sold 3,577 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $167,618.22.

Shares of SailPoint Technologies stock opened at $46.78 on Thursday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $64.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.09 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.50.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $102.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.28 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SAIL. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SailPoint Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.57.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIL. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1,099.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 713,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,441,000 after acquiring an additional 654,090 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 597.4% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 684,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,947,000 after acquiring an additional 586,178 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 35.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,708,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,508,000 after acquiring an additional 448,988 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $19,250,000. Finally, Jeneq Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 64.8% in the first quarter. Jeneq Management LP now owns 902,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,716,000 after acquiring an additional 355,011 shares in the last quarter.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

