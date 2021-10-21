Insider Selling: The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $99,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NAPA stock opened at $19.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $25.25.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAPA. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 19.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NAPA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Duckhorn Portfolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Duckhorn Portfolio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.10.

About The Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

