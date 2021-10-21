Mark Partin Sells 3,957 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CFO Mark Partin sold 3,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total transaction of $496,484.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark Partin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Mark Partin sold 3,543 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total transaction of $444,221.34.

On Monday, October 11th, Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $588,550.00.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Mark Partin sold 6,680 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $841,078.80.

On Friday, September 17th, Mark Partin sold 820 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total transaction of $102,942.80.

On Friday, September 10th, Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.55, for a total transaction of $602,750.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.74, for a total transaction of $563,700.00.

Shares of BL opened at $125.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.71. BlackLine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.62 and a twelve month high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $102.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.99 million. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackLine in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 16.0% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 2,156.9% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BL shares. TheStreet raised shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.30.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

