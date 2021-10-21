Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Price Target to $33.00

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.15% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Albertsons Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.09 to $13.90 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised Albertsons Companies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.73.

Shares of ACI opened at $28.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.38. Albertsons Companies has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $34.09. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.19. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACI. Lubert Adler Management Company LP lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lubert Adler Management Company LP now owns 58,128,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,811,000 after buying an additional 2,503,063 shares in the last quarter. Colony Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,313,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Albertsons Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,974,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,934,000 after buying an additional 24,376 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Albertsons Companies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,295,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,136,000 after buying an additional 9,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Albertsons Companies by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,258,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,406,000 after buying an additional 520,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

