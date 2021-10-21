Relx (LON:REL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2,249.00

Relx Plc (LON:REL) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,249 ($29.38) and last traded at GBX 2,245 ($29.33), with a volume of 569233 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,215 ($28.94).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on REL shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,390 ($31.23) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price objective on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,050 ($26.78) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Relx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,248.45 ($29.38).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,176.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,020.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £43.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of GBX 14.30 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. Relx’s payout ratio is 0.68%.

In other news, insider Paul Walker acquired 16,000 shares of Relx stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,202 ($28.77) per share, for a total transaction of £352,320 ($460,308.34).

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

