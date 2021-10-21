Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on CVS Health (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 323,253 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 860% compared to the typical daily volume of 33,661 call options.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health stock opened at $86.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.83 and a 200-day moving average of $83.00. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $114.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.89.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

