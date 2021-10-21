Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Trading 7.5% Higher

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA)’s stock price traded up 7.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.31 and last traded at $13.24. 97,674 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,203,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.32.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James set a $14.50 price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth $1,054,722,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth $2,425,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth $956,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth $1,518,000. 41.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

