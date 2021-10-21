Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 11,719 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 137,737 shares.The stock last traded at $35.43 and had previously closed at $34.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.64. The firm has a market cap of $705.23 million, a PE ratio of 52.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.60.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $51.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.77 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $45,825.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,174.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCMD. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2,300.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,111,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,040 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 228.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,698,000 after purchasing an additional 289,734 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2,049.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 213,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,110,000 after purchasing an additional 203,707 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,135,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 338,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,627,000 after purchasing an additional 112,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

