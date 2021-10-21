Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Up 5.8%

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) shares shot up 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.55 and last traded at $10.51. 18,388 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,338,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZH. 86 Research began coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.65.

Get Zhihu alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $98.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.36 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZH. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Zhihu during the second quarter worth $53,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Zhihu during the second quarter worth $68,000. Scge Management L.P. acquired a new position in Zhihu during the first quarter worth $81,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zhihu during the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Zhihu during the first quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Zhihu (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.