Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Sets New 52-Week High at $68.93

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $68.93 and last traded at $68.74, with a volume of 3547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.51.

LSCC has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.88 and its 200-day moving average is $56.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 141.34, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $125.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.40 million. Analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 7,052 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total value of $419,664.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 79,052 shares in the company, valued at $4,704,384.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 10,864 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $620,225.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,367.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 405,166 shares of company stock valued at $25,061,280 in the last ninety days. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,385,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,382,000 after purchasing an additional 192,254 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $1,289,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 85.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 379,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,080,000 after acquiring an additional 175,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

