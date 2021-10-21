Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 5,724 call options on the company. This is an increase of 6,967% compared to the average daily volume of 81 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANW opened at $3.22 on Thursday. S&W Seed has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $4.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average of $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $118.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.65.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 25.58% and a negative return on equity of 29.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&W Seed will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of S&W Seed in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of S&W Seed from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in S&W Seed by 67.2% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 66,460 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in S&W Seed by 276.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 33,291 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in S&W Seed during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,979,000. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in S&W Seed by 0.9% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 474,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in S&W Seed by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

