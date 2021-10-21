Short Interest in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Rises By 21.8%

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800,000 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the September 15th total of 4,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 13.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSTK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 244.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Overstock.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $82.76 on Thursday. Overstock.com has a fifty-two week low of $46.75 and a fifty-two week high of $112.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 4.41.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.11). Overstock.com had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $794.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.85 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Overstock.com will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

