Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Major Shareholder William G. Shipley Sells 10,000 Shares

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $170,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Legacy Housing stock opened at $17.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $422.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.14. Legacy Housing Co. has a 52-week low of $13.11 and a 52-week high of $20.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.13.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $48.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.65 million. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 15.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Legacy Housing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

