Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Global Management LLC provides alternative asset manager services. It operates primarily in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Bethesda, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. Apollo Global Management LLC is based in New York, United States. “

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $74.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.56. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $36.35 and a 12 month high of $75.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.68 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.01%.

In other news, insider Joshua Harris sold 85,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $5,289,917.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,281,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,980,679 shares of company stock worth $124,296,436. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $1,265,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Wit LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,229,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth about $947,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 22,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Global Management (APO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.