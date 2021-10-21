Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ASBFY. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Associated British Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. BNP Paribas raised Associated British Foods from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of ASBFY opened at $24.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.39. Associated British Foods has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.70 and a 200-day moving average of $29.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

