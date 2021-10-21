uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) VP Alexander Edward Kuta III Sells 6,000 Shares

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $183,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Alexander Edward Kuta III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get uniQure alerts:

On Tuesday, September 21st, Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,229 shares of uniQure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $81,826.59.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $217,920.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total transaction of $173,040.00.

Shares of QURE stock opened at $28.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 15.06 and a quick ratio of 15.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.87. uniQure has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $52.19.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $8.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $5.54. The business had revenue of $463.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.65 million. uniQure had a net margin of 60.66% and a return on equity of 90.98%. On average, research analysts expect that uniQure will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in uniQure by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of uniQure by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of uniQure by 131.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of uniQure by 4.9% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of uniQure during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on QURE. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.46 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of uniQure from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, uniQure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.04.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.