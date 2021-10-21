KeyCorp Increases Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Price Target to $142.00

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its target price upped by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $140.00 to $142.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.17% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sempra Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $8.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.83 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.43.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $131.28 on Tuesday. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $114.66 and a fifty-two week high of $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.74.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 100.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 47.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

