KeyCorp Increases Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Price Target to $142.00

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its target price upped by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $140.00 to $142.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.17% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sempra Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $8.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.83 EPS.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.43.
Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $131.28 on Tuesday. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $114.66 and a fifty-two week high of $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.74.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 100.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 47.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.
About Sempra Energy
Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.
