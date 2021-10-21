Stifel Financial Corp Has $5.75 Million Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 42,620 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $5,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth $34,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth $38,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 115.2% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $16.49 on Thursday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $16.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRO shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.07.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

