Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sunny Optical Technology Group Co., Limited is engaged in the design, research and development, manufacture and sales of optical and optical-related products. Optical components product includes glass spherical and aspherical lenses, plane products, handset lens sets, vehicle lens sets and other various lens sets. Optoelectronic products includes handset camera modules, three-dimensional optoelectronic products, security cameras and other optoelectronic modules and optical instruments includes microscopes, optical measuring instruments and various high-end optical analytical instrument. Sunny Optical Technology Group Co., Limited is based in Yuyao, the People’s Republic of China. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SNPTF. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. UBS Group cut shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

OTCMKTS:SNPTF opened at $25.85 on Wednesday. Sunny Optical Technology has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $32.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.91.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Profile

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. It operates through three segments: Optical Components, Optoelectronic Products, and Optical Instruments.

