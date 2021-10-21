Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Given New C$74.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$80.00 to C$74.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on QSR. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$97.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a hold rating and a C$65.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a C$80.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a neutral rating and set a C$81.64 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$80.96.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

TSE:QSR opened at C$75.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$79.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$81.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.18 billion and a PE ratio of 27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 336.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of C$67.77 and a 1-year high of C$87.32.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.70 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 4.0389372 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.657 per share. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.04%.

In other news, Senior Officer Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.69, for a total value of C$4,713,192.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 314,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$26,916,268.26.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.