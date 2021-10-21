TD Securities Raises Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target to C$39.00

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CSFB downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial to C$38.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$27.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$30.71.

Shares of TSE:MFC opened at C$25.05 on Wednesday. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of C$17.58 and a 12-month high of C$27.68. The stock has a market cap of C$48.65 billion and a PE ratio of 6.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$24.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.24.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$25.82 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 22.0012298 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In related news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total value of C$322,455.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$228,039.22. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total transaction of C$531,266.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$135,998.39. Insiders have sold 36,910 shares of company stock valued at $926,405 over the last quarter.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

