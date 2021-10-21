GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. GFL Environmental posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GFL. National Bank Financial raised their price target on GFL Environmental from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price target on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.35.

NYSE GFL opened at $40.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.07. GFL Environmental has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $40.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,819,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007,976 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,113,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,164,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,764 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 338.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 990,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,605,000 after acquiring an additional 764,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,498,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,816,000 after acquiring an additional 755,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

