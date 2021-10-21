Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) CFO Anthony D. Ishaug Sells 4,302 Shares

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 4,302 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.17, for a total transaction of $938,567.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:WINA opened at $218.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $792.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.21. Winmark Co. has a 1-year low of $160.66 and a 1-year high of $225.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $7.95 per share. This represents a $31.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.54%. This is a positive change from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Winmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WINA. Port Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Winmark by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 198,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,063,000 after purchasing an additional 61,366 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Winmark by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 372,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,459,000 after acquiring an additional 31,225 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Winmark by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 385,948 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,133,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Winmark in the 2nd quarter worth $3,055,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Winmark by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,995,000 after acquiring an additional 14,397 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used merchandise and also provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the following segments: Franchising and Leasing.

