Russell Greenberg Sells 7,055 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Stock

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $556,992.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Inter Parfums stock opened at $75.89 on Thursday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.15 and a 12 month high of $80.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.86. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $207.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was up 319.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 82.64%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BWS Financial boosted their target price on Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 0.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the first quarter worth $120,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the first quarter worth $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 289.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 37,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.