Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) PT Raised to $252.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $241.00 to $252.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NDAQ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.58.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $199.16 on Tuesday. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $119.76 and a 52-week high of $209.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.86. The firm has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.84.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.65, for a total transaction of $170,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.71, for a total transaction of $293,291.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,276 shares of company stock worth $1,971,397. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

