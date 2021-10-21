Insider Buying: rhipe Limited (ASX:RHP) Insider Acquires 425,409 Shares of Stock

rhipe Limited (ASX:RHP) insider Dominic O’Hanlon bought 425,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.49 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of A$1,059,268.41 ($756,620.29).

Dominic O’Hanlon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 8th, Dominic O’Hanlon 393,467 shares of rhipe stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 24th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.22%. This is an increase from rhipe’s previous Interim dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. rhipe’s dividend payout ratio is 68.18%.

rhipe Company Profile

rhipe Limited, a cloud channel company, provides cloud based licensing programs and services to software vendors in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers licensing, business development, and knowledge services to services providers, system integrators, and software vendors to accelerate the adoption of the cloud by end customers.

