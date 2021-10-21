Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FOF. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,144,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,513,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,298,000 after purchasing an additional 93,848 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

FOF stock opened at $14.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.24. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $15.78.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

