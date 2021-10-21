ProShare Advisors LLC Has $685,000 Stock Position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axonics were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Axonics in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,283,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Axonics by 725.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 154,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,806,000 after buying an additional 135,906 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Axonics by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Axonics by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,730,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,729,000 after buying an additional 274,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Axonics alerts:

AXNX opened at $66.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -39.41 and a beta of 0.08. Axonics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.13 and a 1-year high of $79.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.81.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). Axonics had a negative return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 45.36%. The business had revenue of $45.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total transaction of $3,855,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO John Woock sold 8,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $630,945.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,443 shares of company stock worth $6,161,445 in the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AXNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Axonics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Axonics from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Axonics in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Axonics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.56.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.