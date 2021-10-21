ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 224 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $185,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 14.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $272,000.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

In related news, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 3,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $183,220.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 7,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $442,323.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,215 shares of company stock valued at $976,034. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SEAS. B. Riley boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.30.

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $60.31 on Thursday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.56 and a 52-week high of $61.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.81 and a beta of 2.41.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $439.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.05 million. Analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS).

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.