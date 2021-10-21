Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases New Shares in SPDR S&P Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:XWEB)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:XWEB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.40% of SPDR S&P Internet ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Internet ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,198,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Internet ETF by 330.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Internet ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Internet ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000.

SPDR S&P Internet ETF stock opened at $172.92 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.65. SPDR S&P Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $116.03 and a 12 month high of $196.16.

