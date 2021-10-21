Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quantum is a leading expert in scale-out storage, archive and data protection, providing solutions for capturing, sharing and preserving digital assets over the entire data lifecycle. From small businesses to major enterprises, more than 100,000 customers have trusted Quantum to address their most demanding data workflow challenges. With Quantum, customers can be certain they have the end-to-end storage foundation to maximize the value of their data by making it accessible whenever and wherever needed, retaining it indefinitely and reducing total cost and complexity. “

Shares of QMCO stock opened at $5.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average of $6.83. The company has a market cap of $332.98 million, a P/E ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 2.15. Quantum has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $9.47.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $89.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.81 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quantum will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quantum news, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 9,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $52,079.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James J. Lerner sold 41,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $224,335.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,927 shares of company stock valued at $491,901. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Quantum by 643.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 723,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 626,099 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Quantum in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,778,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Quantum in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Quantum by 40.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Quantum in the first quarter valued at approximately $822,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

About Quantum

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

