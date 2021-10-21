Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Price Target Raised to C$7.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$5.25 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Headwater Exploration in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a buy rating and a C$7.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.50.

Shares of HWX opened at C$4.74 on Wednesday. Headwater Exploration has a 52 week low of C$1.19 and a 52 week high of C$4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$958.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.18.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$37.43 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Headwater Exploration will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Headwater Exploration news, Director David Lawrence Pearce sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.45, for a total transaction of C$801,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 543,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,418,477.10.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

