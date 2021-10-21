Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Natural Holding Company builds and maintains natural gas distribution systems, as well as invests in natural gas pipeline projects through its subsidiaries. It serves residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily in the United States, Canada and Service Territory. Northwest Natural Holding Company, formerly known as NW Natural Gas Company, is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NWN. TheStreet downgraded Northwest Natural from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northwest Natural has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.25.

Shares of NWN opened at $47.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.10. Northwest Natural has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $56.75.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Northwest Natural will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.482 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.48%.

In other news, VP James R. Downing sold 1,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $96,637.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Malia H. Wasson purchased 2,000 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.99 per share, for a total transaction of $103,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,526,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,212,000 after purchasing an additional 31,622 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,250,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,688,000 after acquiring an additional 56,682 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 25.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,004,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,749,000 after acquiring an additional 204,820 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,095,000 after acquiring an additional 13,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 70.3% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 473,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,861,000 after acquiring an additional 195,412 shares during the last quarter. 69.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northwest Natural (NWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.