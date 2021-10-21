Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Porch Group Inc. provides the vertical software platform for the home. It offer software and services to home services companies such as home inspectors, moving companies, real estate agencies, utility companies and warranty companies. It also provides a moving concierge service to homebuyers, includes insurance, moving, security, TV/internet and home repair. Porch Group Inc., formerly known as PropTech Acquisition Corporation, is based in Seattle. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PRCH. Benchmark raised their price objective on Porch Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.14.

Shares of PRCH stock opened at $17.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.60. Porch Group has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $24.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $51.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.01 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Porch Group will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Porch Group news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $73,682.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 322,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,427.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 39,800 shares of company stock valued at $800,492 over the last ninety days. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Porch Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,073,000. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Porch Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 122,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 4,381 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Porch Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,072,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Porch Group by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after buying an additional 109,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Porch Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

