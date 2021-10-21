Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 1,625 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 54.9% during the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 6,270,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,888 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 6.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,566,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,692,000 after buying an additional 316,478 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 2,553.7% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,618,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000,000 after buying an additional 1,557,740 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 8.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,572,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,195,000 after buying an additional 119,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 10.8% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,524,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,688,000 after buying an additional 148,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.40.

Shares of NYSE:BHC opened at $28.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of -7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.24. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.08 and a 1 year high of $34.80.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 1,271.62% and a negative net margin of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Schutter Richard U. De purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $250,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 317,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,930,896.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

