Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 1,122 Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mark Stevens grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 620,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,790,000 after acquiring an additional 71,308 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 545,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 323,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,760,000 after purchasing an additional 44,304 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 307,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,921,000 after purchasing an additional 11,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 273,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,198,000 after purchasing an additional 16,069 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ITM opened at $51.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.60 and its 200 day moving average is $51.73. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.87 and a fifty-two week high of $52.38.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

