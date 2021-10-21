Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Position Reduced by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 40.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,529 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 527.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,842,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389,675 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 721.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,463,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,704 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,727,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,807 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1,412.6% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,819,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,497,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,845,000 after acquiring an additional 930,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $42.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.69. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $43.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 7.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $210,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

