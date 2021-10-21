Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Shares Up 5.2%

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) shot up 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.72 and last traded at $13.65. 23 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 131,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akoya Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Get Akoya Biosciences alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.30. The company has a current ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. 26.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

See Also: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Akoya Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.