Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Trading Down 5.2%

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) shares dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.96 and last traded at $11.97. Approximately 8,603 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,723,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.62.

ZY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Zymergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Zymergen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Zymergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zymergen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zymergen presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 11.71 and a quick ratio of 11.59.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $5.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zymergen Inc. will post -4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZY. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zymergen during the second quarter worth $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Zymergen during the second quarter worth $51,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zymergen during the second quarter worth $59,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Zymergen during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zymergen during the second quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Zymergen

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

