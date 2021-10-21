Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) shares traded down 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.10 and last traded at $12.10. 4,035 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 554,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.56.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.69.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $362.44 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARLP. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 938.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 383,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 346,562 shares during the period. Magnolia Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 5,363,324 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,670,000 after buying an additional 277,599 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,365,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $613,000. Finally, Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 318,648 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 82,762 shares in the last quarter. 17.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

