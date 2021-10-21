TD Securities Cuts Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Price Target to C$6.50

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Champion Iron to C$8.40 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$8.50 price target on shares of Champion Iron in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Laurentian increased their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.40 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Champion Iron currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$7.48.

Shares of Champion Iron stock opened at C$4.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.38, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.80. Champion Iron has a 1 year low of C$2.81 and a 1 year high of C$7.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.76. The stock has a market cap of C$2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$545.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$292.50 million.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

