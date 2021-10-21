Reviewing Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) and Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY)

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) and Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Esquire Financial and Société Générale Société anonyme, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Esquire Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 Société Générale Société anonyme 0 4 8 0 2.67

Esquire Financial presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential downside of 36.31%. Société Générale Société anonyme has a consensus target price of $32.25, indicating a potential upside of 380.63%. Given Société Générale Société anonyme’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Société Générale Société anonyme is more favorable than Esquire Financial.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Esquire Financial and Société Générale Société anonyme’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esquire Financial $53.28 million 4.62 $12.62 million $1.65 19.03 Société Générale Société anonyme $25.26 billion 1.13 -$294.71 million $0.22 30.50

Esquire Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Société Générale Société anonyme. Esquire Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Société Générale Société anonyme, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Esquire Financial has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Société Générale Société anonyme has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Esquire Financial and Société Générale Société anonyme’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esquire Financial 26.85% 12.63% 1.67% Société Générale Société anonyme 14.86% 5.09% 0.23%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.3% of Esquire Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Société Générale Société anonyme shares are held by institutional investors. 17.9% of Esquire Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Esquire Financial beats Société Générale Société anonyme on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers commercial banking services, which serve the financial needs of the legal industry and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan market. The company was founded by Dennis Shields in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama. The International Retail Banking & Financial Services segment consists of international retail banking including consumer finance activities; financial services to corporate; and insurance activities. The Global Banking and Investor Solutions segment comprises of global markets and investor services; financing and advisory; asset and wealth management. The company was founded on May 4, 1864 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

