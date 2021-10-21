Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.45.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TX. Bradesco Corretora lowered Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ternium from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Grupo Santander raised shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Ternium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

NYSE:TX opened at $45.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.43. Ternium has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $56.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.48.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $1.39. Ternium had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ternium will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ternium in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Ternium in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Ternium by 26.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ternium in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Ternium by 5.1% in the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 16.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

