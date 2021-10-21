Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 2,847 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 601,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,847 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $39,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the second quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 61.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 116.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the second quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 67.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SWX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

SWX stock opened at $67.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $75.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.81.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $821.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.39 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.68%. Research analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 57.49%.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

